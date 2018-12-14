World Affairs

Tuesday, December 18 at 2:00 pm

Yukon Huang: US–China Trade War: A Battle for Economic Supremacy?

In international trade, many experts believe that China has not played by the rules. But tit-for-tat tariffs, while justified, harm American consumers and producers. Is the tension between the US and China simply about trade, or is it a battle for global economic supremacy? Yukon Huang is in conversation with WorldAffairs co-host Markos Kounalakis.

