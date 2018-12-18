Thursday, December 27 at 2:00 pm

Mind Over Chatter: Exploring Climate Psychology

We all know about the environmental and physical effects of climate change. But what about its impact on our mental health? Therapists report that their patients are exhibiting symptoms of what they call “climate anxiety” – loss of sleep, changes in appetite, feelings of grief, anger and hopelessness. How do we maintain our optimism in the face of a global existential crisis? And how do we talk with others about our fears without turning them off – or freaking them out? Three climate psychologists discuss how to cope with mounting anxiety brought on by climate change.

Speakers:

Leslie Davenport

Psychotherapist

Renee Lertzman

Climate Engagement Strategist, Author and Speaker

Bryant Welch

Clinical Psychologist

To listen to the audio of “Mind Over Chatter: Exploring Climate Psychology” on Climate One online, please click HERE.