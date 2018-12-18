Ideas From The CBC

Wednesday, December 26 at 2:00 pm

In Search of Global Freedom

What does it mean to be free? All societies place restrictions on what citizens can do, but some restrictions (speed limits) may be more important than others (limiting the right to vote). But one-size "freedom" doesn't really fit all: democracy has many faces, and ideas of freedom are shaped over place and time.

Many people in the West may find it difficult to look at more theocratic Middle Eastern countries where a priestly class has huge influence in politics, and consider them to be democratic, and their people to be "free". For their part, these countries might look on our secular societies as profoundly morally corrupt and unfree. Similarly, we may look at a country with a single political party, such as China, and wonder how free anyone might feel in such a situation- even though many Chinese obviously do.

Freedom, it seems, is in the eye of the beholder, and political systems don't export very well. That being said, it doesn't stop us from looking over the fence at our neighbours and wondering what freedom means to them, and what it means to compare what we have to what someone else has.

Guests in this episode:

Randall Hansen is Interim Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, a Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto, and Canada Research Chair in Global Migration. He works on immigration and citizenship, demography and population policy and the effects of war on civilians.

Joseph Wong is the Ralph and Roz Halbert Professor of Innovation at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, Professor of Political Science, and Canada Research Chair in Health, Democracy and Development. He was the Director of the Asian Institute at the Munk School from 2005 to 2014.

Lama Mourad is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto, and a research fellow with the Middle East Initiative at Harvard Kennedy School of Government's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. She specializes in comparative politics and the politics of migration, with a regional focus on the Middle East.

To listen to the audio of “In Search Of Global Freedom” on Ideas From The CBC online, please click HERE.