Wednesday, January 2 at 2:00 pm

Foreign Policy in the Era of Populism: Trump's America and Bolsonaro's Brazil

According to Stephen Walt, Professor of International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, the past three decades of US foreign policy have led to unnecessary wars, tragic death and failed diplomacy. He shares his insights with Jane Wales, World Affairs CEO, about how to reorient US foreign policy and restore global trust.

Next, WorldAffairs co-host Ray Suarez will turn to the recent election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, the newest member of a growing club of right-wing, populist leaders around the world. He'll speak to Brazil experts Paolo Sotero and Peter Hakim about the future of the country and its foreign relations policy under the new president.

