Commonwealth Club Of California

Monday, January 28 at 2:00 pm

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics

Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Leah Daughtry and Minyon Moore have worked behind the scenes of some of the country’s most influential and historic presidential campaigns in history, all four beginning their careers with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and eventually working with the likes of Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Barack Obama and, most recently, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Together they form a political supergroup they like to call “The Colored Girls,” and, like many other women of color in politics, they are unsung heroes of public service who have dedicated their lives to demanding diversity in American politics.

Brazile, Caraway, Daughtry and Moore paved the way for many women and people of color currently in the political arena, and they will visit The Commonwealth Club on the heels of an exciting midterm election where the topic of diversity was at the forefront. Join us as the four women discuss For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics, their new book, which chronicles their incredible stories, sheds light on their successes and offers insight on the many hurdles they faced in getting there.

Speakers:

Donna Brazile

Democratic Political Strategist and Commentator; Adjunct Professor, Georgetown University; Former Interim Chair, the Democratic Party; Author, Hacks and Cooking with Grease; Co-author, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics

Yolanda Caraway

Founder, President and CEO, The Caraway Group; Co-author, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics

The Rev. Leah Daughtry

Pastor; Organizer; Political Strategist; CEO, 2008 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions; Co-author, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics

Minyon Moore

Partner, Dewey Square Group; Former CEO, the Democratic National Committee; Assistant to the President, Clinton Administration; Director, the White House Office of Public Liaison; Director, White House Political Affairs; Co-author, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell (Ret.)

Moderator

