Thursday, January 31 at 2:00 pm

A Force for Good or Evil? Artificial Intelligence and Human-Centered Design

Artificial intelligence (AI) brings boundless possibilities. It can now drive our cars, diagnose our diseases, and even help us tackle climate change. But AI can also divide societies and drive nations to conflict. As we cede more of our fundamental decisions to machines, how do we ensure AI is designed with our best interests in mind?

Fei-Fei Li, Co-director of the Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute and co-founder of the non-profit AI4ALL, and Olaf Groth, founder of Cambrian AI and co-author of the new book, Solomon’s Code: Humanity in a World of Thinking Machines, discuss how our relationship with AI is central to the future of humanity with World Affairs Co-host Ray Suarez.

To listen to the audio of “A Force for Good or Evil? Artificial Intelligence and Human-Centered Design” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.