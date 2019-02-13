Thursday, February 21 at 2:00 pm

For The Bay’s Future: New Solutions To The Housing Crisis

There’s no doubt about it: The San Francisco Bay Area is in the midst of a housing crisis. But while people may disagree about the root causes, the costs or the most promising legislation, there’s one thing everyone agrees on: The only hope of solving it is through monumental multi-sector collaboration.

Join the San Francisco Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Ford Foundation, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, corporate leaders and housing advocates for a conversation about bold solutions, hosted at The Commonwealth Club.

This event will also celebrate the launch of an exciting new effort to build a more livable, inclusive and vibrant Bay Area. Come learn how a diverse array of partners will protect up to 175,000 households and preserve and produce more than 8,000 homes over the next 5–10 years. The time for incremental change is over.

Speakers:

Pastor Paul Bains

President and Co-Founder, Project WeHOPE

Fred Blackwell

CEO, San Francisco Foundation

Priscilla Chan, M.D.

Co-Founder, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Janet Liang

President, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California

Jennifer Martinez, Ph.D.

Chief Strategy Officer, PICO California

Erika Aguilar

Housing Reporter, KQED—Moderator

To listen to the audio of “For The Bay’s Future: New Solutions To The Housing Crisis” on Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.