Commonwealth Club Of California
Thursday, February 21 at 2:00 pm
For The Bay’s Future: New Solutions To The Housing Crisis
There’s no doubt about it: The San Francisco Bay Area is in the midst of a housing crisis. But while people may disagree about the root causes, the costs or the most promising legislation, there’s one thing everyone agrees on: The only hope of solving it is through monumental multi-sector collaboration.
Join the San Francisco Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Ford Foundation, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, corporate leaders and housing advocates for a conversation about bold solutions, hosted at The Commonwealth Club.
This event will also celebrate the launch of an exciting new effort to build a more livable, inclusive and vibrant Bay Area. Come learn how a diverse array of partners will protect up to 175,000 households and preserve and produce more than 8,000 homes over the next 5–10 years. The time for incremental change is over.
Speakers:
Pastor Paul Bains
President and Co-Founder, Project WeHOPE
Fred Blackwell
CEO, San Francisco Foundation
Priscilla Chan, M.D.
Co-Founder, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Janet Liang
President, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California
Jennifer Martinez, Ph.D.
Chief Strategy Officer, PICO California
Erika Aguilar
Housing Reporter, KQED—Moderator
To listen to the audio of “For The Bay’s Future: New Solutions To The Housing Crisis” on Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.