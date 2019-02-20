Special NPR Coverage - Michael Cohen Testimony

Wednesday, February 27 at 2:00 pm

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has signaled that the committee will question Cohen about topics including "debts and payments relating to efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential election" as well as the president's compliance with campaign finance and tax laws.

Please join us for this special coverage.