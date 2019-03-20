City Arts & Lectures

Thursday, March 21 at 2:00 pm

Rebecca Traister

In Conversation with Lara Bazelon

Rebecca Traister is the author of Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger. In 2018, it seems as if women’s anger has suddenly erupted into the public conversations. But long before Pantsuit Nation, the Women’s March, and the #MeToo movement, women’s anger was not only politically catalytic, but politically problematic. Traister tracks the history of female anger as political fuel — from suffragettes chaining themselves to the White House to office workers vacating their building after Clarence Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Traister is writer at large for New York Magazine and a contributing editor at Elle. A National Magazine Award finalist, she has written about women in politics, media, and entertainment from a feminist perspective for The New Republic and Salon and has also contributed to The Nation, The New York Observer, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vogue, Glamour, and Marie Claire. Her other books include All The Single Ladies and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Lara Bazelon is an associate professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, where she directs the Criminal & Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinics. Previously, she worked as a deputy federal public defender and the director of a Los Angeles-based innocence project. She is the author of Rectify: The Power of Restorative Justice After Wrongful Conviction.

Source: www.cityarts.net