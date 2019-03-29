Thursday, April 4 at 2:00 pm

China On The World Stage

Global Question travels to Hong Kong to discuss China and its place in the world in 2019. China’s extraordinary economic boom is finally cooling. And it’s locked into a damaging trade war with the United States. Is the Chinese economic miracle grinding to a halt? If so, what will be the impact on the global economy? Could it even trigger another financial crisis? What do China’s slowing growth rate, high debt levels and struggling currency mean for the daily lives of its one billion people, and for those in Hong Kong and around the rest of the world?

Panel:

Susan Thornton - Former US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Victor Gao - Vice-President of Centre for China and Globalisation in Beijing.

Alvin Yeung - Leader of the Civic Party in Hong Kong,

Parag Khanna - Asia Analyst and Founder of FutureMap.

To listen to the audio of “China on the World Stage” on BBC Global Questions online, please click HERE.