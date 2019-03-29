Tuesday, April 2 at 2:00 pm

Surveillance Capitalism: How Silicon Valley Profits from Tracking Us

In the modern age of Facebook, Google, and smart devices, most of us are under 24-hour surveillance. These data points are collected by large tech companies and are in turn sold to and used by governments and businesses alike to influence our behavior.

On this week’s episode, Dr. Shoshana Zuboff discusses her new book, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, which explores what can be done to protect democracy and free thought against these new threats. She is in conversation with Jim Fruchterman, founder and CEO of Tech Matters.

To listen to the audio of “Surveillance Capitalism: How Silicon Valley Profits from Tracking Us” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.