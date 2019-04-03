City Arts & Lectures

Tuesday, April 9 at 2:00 pm

Preet Bharara

In Conversation with Jeffrey Toobin

Preet Bharara served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2009 to 2017. He oversaw the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases and supervised an office of more than two hundred Assistant U. S. Attorneys, who handled cases involving terrorism, narcotics and arms trafficking, financial and healthcare fraud, cybercrime, public corruption, gang violence, organized crime, and civil rights violations. In March 2017, Bharara was fired by President Trump. In 2017, Bharara joined the NYU School of Law faculty as a Distinguished Scholar in Residence. He is the Executive Vice President of Some Spider Studios and the host of CAFE’s Stay Tuned with Preet, a podcast focused on issues of justice and fairness. His is the author of Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of Law.

Jeffrey Toobin is a staff writer at The New Yorker, a senior legal analyst at CNN and the author of Too Close to Call, A Vast Conspiracy, The Nine, The Oath, and most recently, American Heiress. Well known for his ability to illuminate the complexities of our judicial system, Toobin has covered some of the country’s most sensational news stories and high-profile cases such as the Starr investigation of President Clinton, Martha Stewart’s legal battles, the O.J. Simpson trial, and numerous Supreme Court cases.

