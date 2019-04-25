Monday, April 29 at 2:00 pm

How Rethinking Capitalism May Save The Planet

The evidence is in: if the earth is to survive catastrophic climate change, the economies of the world can't continue to grow infinitely. Maintaining the status quo makes ecological viability impossible. But imagining a world without capitalism also seems to be impossible. Doing so would require fundamentally rethinking our idea of prosperity and how we value work. In lecture and conversation, mathematician and philosopher David Schweickart asks whether there is another way forward for capitalism, one in which the choice isn't between the economy and life itself.

To listen to the audio of “How Rethinking Capitalism May Save The Planet” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.