Safe Space Radio - Can We Talk

Loneliness

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Safe Space Radio and Portland’s Dr. Anne Hallward focus on Loneliness in the third of the four-part CAN WE TALK series.

This hour-long program is about loneliness: what it is, why so many of us feel it, and the surprising toll loneliness takes on our physical and mental health. The health effects of chronic loneliness are akin to smoking 15 cigarettes every day—it literally shortens our lives. Yet it can feel vulnerable to name it when we feel lonely.

Through stories, this show examines the risk factors for loneliness, the influence of social media, and how creative approaches to loneliness can leave us more connected and resilient. We also explore why two groups in particular—teens and the elderly—are most at risk for chronic loneliness. Host Dr. Anne Hallward combines compelling storytelling with practical expert guidance to give listeners the tools they need to start their own courageous conversations.

