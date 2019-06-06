Commonwealth Club Of California

Monday, June 10 at 2:00 pm

David Gergen: Climate Change, Politics And Public Opinion

Three experts weigh in on the Green New Deal and changing politics of climate. Political commentator David Gergen brings his perspective serving four U.S. presidents to the discussion. He is joined by climate news reporter Marianne Lavelle on the latest in climate action proposals, and Republican political strategist Lori Weigel on how conservation and conservatism can go hand-in-hand.

