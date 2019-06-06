Wednesday, June 12 at 2:00 pm

Cooler Heads in Crisis: Why American Diplomacy Matters Today

What role can diplomacy play in an era of global authoritarianism, nationalism, and populism? Ambassador William Burns retired from the US Foreign Service in 2014, after a 33-year diplomatic career. He is only the second serving career diplomat in history to become Deputy Secretary of State. He joins World Affairs CEO Jane Wales in conversation about effective American leadership in a world of waning American influence abroad.

