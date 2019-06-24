Wednesday, June 26 at 2:00 pm

A Different Kind of Coming Out from Nancy

Coming out means taking a risk and sharing something deeply personal with another person. In this hour-long episode of Nancy, the critically acclaimed podcast about the queer experience, hosts Tobin Low and Kathy Tu bring you three stories about different kinds of coming out. You'll hear from two gay men of different generations about what it's like to disclose an HIV diagnosis; a young woman who tracks down the queer role model she didn't know she needed; and a young man trying to save his father's life, even if it means a painful confrontation.

To listen to the audio of “A Different Kind of Coming Out from Nancy” on WNYC Studios:Nancy online, please click HERE.