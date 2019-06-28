© 2021 Maine Public
Published June 28, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT

Tuesday, July 2 at 2:00 pm

The Power of Protest

Protesters flooded downtown Hong Kong over the weekend, winning concessions and even adding to their demands. Experts say protests like these have proliferated around the world in recent years. But can they lead to lasting change? On this week’s episode of World Affairs, Richard Youngs, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and the author of “Civic Activism Unleashed: New Hope or False Dawn for Democracy?,” discusses what the explosion of civic activism says about the state of citizen discontent with Co-Host Ray Suarez.

