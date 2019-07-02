Intelligence Squared

Monday, July 8 at 2:00 pm

Should You Love Your Enemies?

Think about your most deeply held political belief. Could you love someone who adamantly and passionately disagreed with it? In this special episode, our guest challenges you to do just that.

John Donvan, our host and moderator, sat down with one of America's leading political thinkers to discuss a bold premise: loving your enemies. Arthur Brooks is a best-selling author and the outgoing president of the American Enterprise Institute. His new book, "Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt," builds on his decades in politics and urges Americans to love each other despite partisan differences. Listen to their conversation now, and let us know, could you love your enemies?

