City Arts & Lectures

Thursday, July 18 at 2:00 pm

Combating Climate Change With Bill McKibben & Mustafa Santiago Ali

In Conversation with May Boeve

Bill McKibben is an author, environmentalist, activist, and the co-founder of 350.org, the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement. His first book,The End of Nature, is considered the first book about climate change written for a general readership. McKibben has been awarded the Right Livelihood Prize, The Gandhi Prize, a fellowship from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and has a species of woodland gnat (Megophthalmidia mckibbeni) named in his honor. A former staff writer for The New Yorker, McKibben regularly contributes to The New York Review of Books, National Geographic, and Rolling Stone, and teaches at Middlebury College. His forthcoming debut novel, Radio Free Vermont, follows a band of Vermont patriots who decide that their state might be better off as its own republic.

Mustafa Santiago Ali is the senior vice president of Climate, Environmental Justice & Community Revitalization for the Hip Hop Caucus, a national non-profit organization that brings together members of the Hip Hop community to enact political change. Before joining the Hip Hop Caucus, Ali worked for twenty-four years at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, most recently as a Senior Advisor for Environmental Justice and Community Revitalization. His work focuses on cases of social and environmental justice, and brings a holistic approach to the revitalization of vulnerable communities. A renowned speaker, policy maker, community liaison, trainer, and facilitator, Mustafa Santiago Ali has worked with over 500 domestic and international communities to improve people’s lives by addressing environmental, health, and economic justice issues.

May Boeve is the Executive Director of 350.org, an international climate change campaign. She has been active in the climate movement since her days at Middlebury College. In 2006, she co-founded and led the Step It Up 2007 campaign, which brought together communities from 1,400 places for a National Day of Climate Action. Four years later, Boeve, a self-proclaimed activist, was handcuffed and arrested in front of the White House while protesting the Keystone XL pipeline. Through it all she has maintained her commitment to fighting for what’s right and in 2015, Time Magazine recognized her, as a “Next Generation Leader.” Boeve is a tireless advocate and is the co-author of the book Fight Global Warming Now.

To listen to the audio of “Combating Climate Change With Bill Mckibben & Mustafa Santiago Ali In Conversation with May Boeve” on City Arts & Lectures online, please click HERE.