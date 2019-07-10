Wednesday, July 17 at 2:00 pm

Cities For The Future: Where Life Meets Design

Cities around the world are bracing for a growth spurt. With over half of the global population living in urban centers, and another 2.5 billion expected to join them by 2050, it’s time to rethink the traditional car-centric cityscape. But what goes into designing a sustainable city that can withstand the challenges of cars, climate change and rapid population growth?

Architect Jan Gehl is credited for helping turn Copenhagen into one of the world’s most liveable cities over the past several decades. Gehl’s focus on making cities for people has influenced urban planning globally — including right here in San Francisco. Can other, less affluent cities around the world benefit from this human-centered approach to urban design?

A conversation with architect and urban planner Jan Gehl and urban designers Laura Crescimano and Liz Ogbu on building sustainable cities that make public life healthier, more inclusive and more dynamic.

Speakers:

Jan Gehl

Architect and Founding Partner, Gehl Architects

Laura Crescimano

Co-Founder/Principal, SITELAB Urban Studio

Liz Ogbu

Founder + Principal, Studio O

To listen to the audio of “Cities For The Future: Where Life Meets Design” on Climate One online, please click HERE.