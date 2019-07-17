Climate One

Monday, July 22 at 2:00 pm

The Fate Of Food

How do we go about feeding a planet that’s hotter, drier, and more crowded than ever? From a remote-controlled organic farm in Shanghai, a Norwegian fish farm, and famine-stricken parts of Ethiopia, innovators are seeking to reinvent the global food system to be more productive and nutritious. Does this mean the end of animal meat? Can a clean, climate-resilient food system be built to distribute calories in a way that is efficient and equitable?

A conversation with Civil Eats editor Twilight Greenaway and Fate of Food author Amanda Little on how innovation and agriculture, technology and traditional knowledge are coming together to sustain a planet of eight billion.

Speakers:

Twilight Greenaway

Contributing Editor, Civil Eats

Amanda Little

Professor of Journalism, Vanderbilt University; Author, The Fate of Food

Source: www.climateone.org