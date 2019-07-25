IDEAS From The CBC

Monday, July 29 at 2:00 pm

The Portuguese Model: Lessons for dealing with a drug crisis

Two decades ago, Portugal was in the grip of a nation-wide drug epidemic. The dire situation led the country's leaders to a radical solution: the decriminalization of all drugs and a health-care approach — rather than a criminal law approach — to deal with addiction. The experiment is now celebrated around the world as the "Portuguese model." Contributor Megan Williams talks to the doctor who helped set up the system and to drug addicts still alive because of it.

