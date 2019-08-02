Commonwealth Club Of California

Thursday, August 8 at 2:00 pm

Secretary George Shultz: Thinking About the Future

In a rich and varied career that has included roles as U.S. secretary of state, secretary of the treasury and secretary of labor, George P. Shultz has aided presidents, confronted national and international crises, and argued passionately that the United States has a vital stake in promoting democratic values and institutions. In speeches, articles, congressional testimony and conversations with world leaders, he has helped shape policy and public opinion on topics such as technology, terrorism, drugs and climate change. The result is a body of work that has influenced the decisions of nations and leaders and impacted the lives of ordinary people.

In his newest book, Thinking About the Future, Secretary Shultz has collected and revisited key writings, applying his past thinking to America’s most pressing contemporary problems. In the more than half a century since Shultz entered public life, the world has changed dramatically. But he remains guided by the belief that “you can learn about the future—or at least relate to it—by studying the past and identifying principles that have continuing application to our lives and our world.” Here’s a rare chance to hear from one of America’s most respected statesmen.

Speakers:

George P. Shultz

Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institution; Former U.S. Secretary of State; Author, Thinking About the Future

In Conversation with Dr. Gloria Duffy

President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club

