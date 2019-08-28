Monday, September 2 at 2:00 pm - Labor Day

Esther Wojcicki: How to Raise Successful People

What does it take to raise successful people? Esther Wojcicki, lovingly referred to as the Godmother of Silicon Valley, has a simple answer to this million-dollar question. It comes in the convenient form of an acronym: TRICK (Trust, Respect, Independence, Collaboration and Kindness). It also comes in the form of her new book, How to Raise Successful People: Simple Lessons for Radical Results. Her tried-and-true advice for parents, employers and mentors of all kinds is to trust individuals to follow their passions and to work hard, to be supportive of their achievements and, above all, to relax. Her wisdom applies to the corporate hiring process, to young parents raising children, to teachers trying to be the best advocates for their students they can be.

Wojcicki is a revered high school teacher in the media arts program she founded at Palo Alto High School, a role model for Silicon Valley legends such as Steve Jobs (and his daughter Lisa), and the mother of three successful daughters: the CEO of YouTube, a professor of pediatrics at UCSF medical school and one of the co-founders of 23andMe. Come join us for a conversation about mentoring, trust and unlocking human potential with a teacher and parent who has it figured out.

Speakers:

Esther Wojcicki

Educator; Author, How to Raise Successful People: Simple Lessons for Radical Results; Twitter @EstherWojcicki

In Conversation with Roy Eisenhardt

Lecturer, UC Berkeley Law School

To listen to the audio of “Esther Wojcicki: How to Raise Successful People” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.