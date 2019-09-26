World Affairs

Tuesday, October 1 at 2:00 pm

Saving American Democracy in an Authoritarian World

Democracy is in retreat worldwide. In his new book, "Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition, and American Complacency," Larry Diamond argues that we are at a pivotal point where a new era of tyranny could upend the established order of liberal democracy. On this week’s episode, Diamond, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, joins WorldAffairs co-host Markos Kounalakis to discuss what it will take to save American democratic values abroad.

