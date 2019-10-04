Monday, October 7 at 2:00 pm

Heavy Weather: Balancing Joy And Despair

Nearly half of all Americans are dealing with a new mental stressor: climate anxiety. Whether we get it from the news, coping with the immediate trauma of a natural disaster, or fearing for a warming planet, it’s undermining our health and well-being, according to the American Psychological Association.

What’s the solution to preventing stress, fear, and helplessness from taking a toll on your well-being? Cultivate awareness and resilience, say psychologists, which is easier said than done in an age of political volatility and rapid change. How does the human brain reconcile scary headlines with the desire to make sure our most basic needs — food, water, shelter, and safety — are met? Can we simultaneously enjoy a beautiful day in nature and worry about the future of human civilization?

A conversation about mindfulness in an age of unprecedented disruption with Mark Coleman, mindfulness meditation teacher and author of Awake in the Wild: Mindfulness in Nature as a Path of Self-Discovery, and Mica Estrada, associate professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Nursing.

To listen to the audio of “Heavy Weather: Balancing Joy And Despair” on Climate One online, please click HERE.