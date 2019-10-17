Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00 pm

Rachel Maddow

in conversation with Dan Pfeiffer

Rachel Maddow is host of the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC and the author of Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power. Her new book, Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth reveals the greed and incompetence of Big Oil and Gas, drawing a surprising conclusion about how and why the Russian government hacked the 2016 U.S. election. Blowout is a call to stop subsidizing the wealthiest businesses on earth, to fight for transparency, and to check the influence of the world’s most destructive industry and its enablers. Maddow received a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and earned her doctorate in political science at Oxford University. She lives in New York City and Massachusetts.

To listen to the audio of “Rachel Maddow” on City Arts & Lectures online, please click HERE.