Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00 pm

Betting the Farm: How Farm Subsidies are Killing Us (and How We Can Fix Them)

Every minute, an estimated one million dollars of public money is funneled toward farm subsidies around the world. Critics say these payouts pervert the economies of supply and demand, hide the true cost of foods and harm the health of both us and the planet.

Jeremy Oppenheim, founder and managing partner of SYSTEMIQ, and Dr. Ann Thrupp, director of the California Food Is Medicine Coalition and founder of Down-to-Earth Innovations, join WorldAffairs co-host Ray Suarez to discuss how subsidies impact food production around the world and how they might be redirected to sustainably feed a growing planet.

To listen to the audio of “Betting the Farm: How Farm Subsidies are Killing Us (and How We Can Fix Them)” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.