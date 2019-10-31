Tuesday, November 5 at 2:00 pm

Listening to the Arctic

Diminishing sea ice and land ice and rising sea levels — what's happening in the Arctic is a bellwether for how the world is changing. Scientists, social scientists and engineers are trying to learn more about the rapid pace of change in the Arctic.

The Arctic is warming faster than nearly everywhere else on Earth, bringing with it new opportunities and unprecedented risks — environmental, social, economic, cultural, legal and political.

When you hear those statistics that tell you the oceans are warming or the glaciers are melting or it’s hotter or it’s colder and you wonder: Where do those numbers come from? This is where: From scientists measuring precisely what’s happening in the Arctic and what it could mean for all of us. Hundreds of researchers and indigenous groups are joining forces to unravel the mysteries and make the scientific observations necessary to understand and meet the challenges of this rapidly changing region.

In this program, from the National Science Foundation, we go to the top of the world to meet scientists who are trekking over glaciers, diving into Arctic oceans, and engineers building brand new tools to figure out what’s going on up there, how it might change, what its impacts might be – on the Arctic and the rest of the globe…and find solutions.

