Wednesday, November 6 at 2:00 pm

A Life Undercover in the CIA

At the age of 22, Amaryllis Fox became one of the CIA’s youngest female officers. After training, she was deployed as a spy, under non-official cover, working throughout the Middle East to stop acts of extreme terrorism and the illegal sale of arms and explosives.

Fox joins KQED's Mina Kim to share her story of life undercover and talk about her new career working to promote peace around the world.

To listen to the audio of “A Life Undercover in the CIA” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.