2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures - Tentative Depending on House Impeachment Hearings Schedule

Published November 15, 2019 at 11:26 AM EST

Thursday, November 21 at 2:00 pm

Governor Jerry Brown and Miriam Pawel

Our guests are former California governor Jerry Brown and journalist Miriam Pawel. In 1975, Jerry Brown became the youngest governor in modern American times. Three decades later, he returned as the oldest, to face unprecedented challenges, including rampant wildfires and a statewide financial crisis.  Miriam Pawel has just written a biography of the Brown family - a dynasty that led the state for nearly a quarter of a century.

To listen to the audio of “Governor Jerry Brown and Miriam Pawel” on City Arts & Lectures online, please click HERE.

