City Arts & Lectures

Tuesday, November 26 at 2:00 pm

Governor Jerry Brown and Miriam Pawel

Our guests are former California governor Jerry Brown and journalist Miriam Pawel. In 1975, Jerry Brown became the youngest governor in modern American times. Three decades later, he returned as the oldest, to face unprecedented challenges, including rampant wildfires and a statewide financial crisis. Miriam Pawel has just written a biography of the Brown family - a dynasty that led the state for nearly a quarter of a century.

