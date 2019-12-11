Tuesday, December 17 at 2:00 pm

Rich Lowry: The Case for Nationalism

Rich Lowry, editor of National Review and author of The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free, is a leading innovator in national conservative thought circles. A respected conservative commentator, Lowry joined National Review in 1992 and was hand selected by William F. Buckley Jr. to lead the magazine in 1998. He’s been a frequent guest on Fox News and is the best-selling author of Legacy: Paying the Price for the Clinton Years and Lincoln Unbound.

Lowry has taken his extensive experience and conservative ideology to his new book, The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. In this book, Lowry argues that nationalism is not a dirty word, refuting criticism from the Left and the Right that nationalism means fascism, militancy and racism. Instead, Lowry shows us that nationalism means self-realization and identity, chronicling the history of America and how nationalism was integral to its success. Through The Case for Nationalism, Lowry argues that now, more than ever, is the time to rekindle a healthy sense of American nationalism in our civic life.

Join us as we welcome Rich Lowry for a discussion on nationalism and why it matters.

Speakers:

Rich Lowry

Editor, National Review; Author, The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free; Twitter @richlowry

In Conversation with Melissa Caen

Journalist and Lawyer

To listen to the audio of “Rich Lowry: The Case for Nationalism” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.