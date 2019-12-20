Climate One

Monday, December 30 at 2:00 pm

High Risk, High Hopes: A Year Of Climate Conversations

In this special episode, we look back at the climate stories of 2019 by listening to excerpts from a year of climate conversations:

If You Won’t, We Will: Youth Action on Climate (5/31/19)

Although many climate conversations talk about impacts on future generations, all too often those younger generations are not at the table or in the room. So how are young people taking charge of their climate future? For Isha Clarke, a high school student and activist from Oakland, California, by speaking truth to the senior U.S. Senator from her state.

The Art of the Green Deal (7/26/19)

The climate conversation in Washington has changed enough that Democrats and Republicans are talking climate deals. A lot of that change can be attributed to the Green New Deal, a Democratic resolution co-sponsored Sen. Ed Markey, who has served over 40 years in Congress and co-authored the last big legislative push for national climate policy a decade ago.

David Gergen on Climate Politics and Public Opinion (5/24/19)

What does a former advisor to Richard Nixon think about the climate crisis? Political analyst David Gergen, who served in four presidential administrations, favors urgent action on climate but is skeptical of the all-encompassing vision of the Green New Deal.

EPA Chief Andrew Wheeler on Cars, Coal, and Climate (3/15/19)

Shortly after the U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew Wheeler as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Greg Dalton sat down for a rare interview with the new EPA chief at a conference on the future of personal mobility.

Republicans and a Democrat on Climate (5/17/19)

In 2018, Carlos Curbelo, Republican of Florida, proposed legislation that would impose a carbon tax, which garnered the support of many of his GOP colleagues. What inspired him to act on an unpopular cause?

Tom Steyer: Power Disruptor? (8/23/19)

Would you vote for the candidate who says he’ll declare climate change a national emergency on Day One of his presidency? Businessman and activist Tom Steyer says his willingness to use emergency powers to deal with the climate crisis sets him apart from the crowded field of Democratic candidates.

A Tale of Two Cities: Miami and Detroit (9/20/19)

As people are attracted to areas of lower vulnerability, developers see an opportunity to make a killing. Valencia Gunder, a community organizer and climate educator in Miami, recognizes the irony. As longtime residents are being priced out of their community, climate change isn’t helping matters.

David Wallace-Wells: The Uninhabitable Earth (6/28/19)

In his new book The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, David Wallace-Wells explores how climate change will impact not just the planet, but human lives – including how a five degree increase in temperatures would make parts of the planet unsurvivable.

Katharine Hayhoe: Why We Need To Talk About Climate Change (1/22/19)

Many of us find it daunting to talk with our neighbors, colleagues and family members about climate change. But climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says that having those difficult conversations is the first step towards solving the problem.

Speakers:

Isha Clarke

Student Activist

Ed Markey

U.S. Senator (D-MA)

David Gergen

Professor of Public Service and Founding Director, Center for Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School

Andrew Wheeler

Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Carlos Curbelo

Former U.S. Representative (R-FL)

Tom Steyer

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Activist, Businessman

Valencia Gunder

Founder, Make the Homeless Smile

David Wallace-Wells

Deputy Editor at New York Magazine; Author of The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming

Katharine Hayhoe

Professor and Director, Climate Science Center, Texas Tech University

