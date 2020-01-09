Wednesday, January 15 at 2:00 pm

Don't Be Evil: Has Big Tech Betrayed Its Founding Principles -- and All of Us?

"Don’t be evil." It’s an iconic phrase that was written into Google’s code of conduct during the early days of the company. It conveyed a utopian vision for technology that would make the world better, safer and more prosperous. But twenty years later, has big tech lived up to its founding principles or has it lost its soul?

Rana Foroohar, Global Business Columnist at The Financial Times and Global Economic Analyst at CNN, documents the bigger implications for how tech companies now operate. In her conversation with World Affairs CEO, Philip Yun, Foroohar looks at the extent to which the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) threaten democracies, livelihoods and our thinking.

To listen to the audio of “Don't Be Evil: Has Big Tech Betrayed Its Founding Principles -- and All of Us?” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.