IDEAS From The CBC

5 Top Researchers Granted the 2019 Killam Prize

A Killam Prize is about as prestigious as it gets for scholars in this country — often referred to by the Canada Council as "Canada's Nobel."

Five scholars win a Killam Prize each year, a $100,000 award for Canada's most outstanding research. There's one winner in each category of scholarship: humanities, social sciences, natural science, health science, and engineering.

Meet the five top Canadian scholars who won the 2019 Killam Prize for reaching new heights in their disciplines. Lynne Viola exposes hidden stories of Stalin's Russia. Keith Hipel takes an engineer's approach to fixing the climate change debate. Yoshua Bengio is bringing us computers that learn and think. André Blais investigates what makes democratic elections work better. And Stephen Scherer is helping science read into the human genome.

Killam Prize winners this year shared their stories with IDEAS host, Nahlah Ayed.

Guests on this episode:

Lynne Viola is a professor of history at the University of Toronto. Her books include Stalinist Perpetrators on Trial: Scenes for the Great Terror in Soviet Ukraine.

Yoshua Bengio is the founder and scientific director of Mila, a Montreal institute for research into artificial intelligence and 'deep learning'. He's also a professor of computer science and operations research at Université de Montréal.

Keith Hipel is a professor in the department of systems design engineering at the University of Waterloo. He is also co-ordinator of the university's Conflict Analysis Group.

André Blais is a professor of political science at Université de Montréal. His books include To Vote Or Not to Vote? The Merits and Limits of Rational Choice Theory.

Stephen Scherer is co-founder of the Centre for Applied Genomics at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. He's a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, and director of McLaughlin Centre.

