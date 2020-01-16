Impeachment Trial - Commonwealth Club Of California will be streamed

Tuesday, January 21 at 2:00 pm

Christine Pelosi: The Nancy Pelosi Way

Nancy Pelosi (D–CA) is one of the most successful leaders to ever wield the gavel as speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Under her leadership, Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act and are now championing a for the people agenda. People have spent a lifetime studying how Pelosi uses power and negotiation, but no one understands her better than her own daughter Christine Pelosi.

In her new book, The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America’s Most Powerful Woman, Christine Pelosi teaches us the wisdom and advice she learned firsthand from the most powerful woman in American history. She examines how her mother rose through the ranks of government and extracts key lessons in leadership for us to apply to our own lives.

Join us for an enlightening conversation with Christine Pelosi as she teaches us important lessons gleaned from an American icon and the woman she knows best.

Speakers:

Christine Pelosi

Democratic Political Strategist; General Counsel, We Said Enough; Author, The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America’s Most Powerful Woman; Twitter @sfpelosi

In Conversation with Marisa Lagos

Correspondent for California Politics and Government, KQED; Twitter @mlagos

To listen to the audio of “Christine Pelosi: The Nancy Pelosi Way” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.