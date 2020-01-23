Impeachment Trial - IDEAS From The CBC will be streamed

Wednesday, January 29 at 2:00 pm

Why Journalist Emily Bell Is Calling For A Civic Media Manifesto

'We need to think about journalism as part of a basic human right, as part of a civic service.'

How can independent, civic-minded journalism survive in a world dominated by corporate media takeovers and fake news? Acclaimed academic and journalist Emily Bell suggests an ambitious civic media manifesto — a radical rethink to ensure journalism has a future.

"Journalism, I do believe, really does work. But there are many things about it that are broken," she told CBC IDEAS' producer Mary Lynk.

"The business model is broken. The publishing environment is broken. The public's belief in the reporting process and in journalism, unfortunately, is broken. And even, you might argue that the democracy that we are meant to be a part of, the functioning of that, too, is a little bit broken."

Bell confronts dilemmas the media face in her 2019 Dalton Camp Lecture in Journalism at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, N.B. She explores the state of the free press in a world where digital platforms are increasingly controlling society's news narrative.

To listen to the audio of “Why Journalist Emily Bell Is Calling For A Civic Media Manifesto” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.