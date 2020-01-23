Impeachment Trial - World Affairs will be streamed

Tuesday, January 28 at 2:00 pm

Is Liberal Capitalism at Risk of Failing in 2020?

Protests from Paris to Santiago share themes of resentment towards economic policies that are seen as inherently unfair. These very public demonstrations show how, in many countries, citizens are losing faith in free market democracy, which emerged triumphant over communism and fascism in the 20th century. As the new world order is being reshaped, which form of government and governance will be ascendant?

Stanford University’s Larry Diamond and Francis Fukuyama join WorldAffairs co-host Ray Suarez to discuss what’s at stake for liberal market democracy and the changing world order.

To listen to the audio of “Is Liberal Capitalism at Risk of Failing in 2020?” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.