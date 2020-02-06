Tuesday, February 11 at 2:00 pm

Ukraine Explained

One question at the heart of the impeachment case against Donald Trump is whether the president threatened to withhold US military assistance from Ukraine. In this episode, we explore why the US has been supporting Ukraine in Europe’s only active war and why Ukraine needs help defending itself against Russian aggression.

John E. Herbst, Atlantic Council and former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Oxana Shevel, Tufts University, and Simon Ostrovsky, Filmmaker and Journalist at CNN & PBS NewsHour, speak with Ray Suarez.

To listen to the audio of “Ukraine Explained” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.