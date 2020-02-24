IDEAS From The CBC

Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 pm

Inside The Teenage Brain: How Science Is Helping Us Understand Adolescents

When kids enter adolescence, they become bolder, moodier and take more risks. Until recently, the blame was laid on hormones; it was assumed that the brain was fully developed by about the age of nine.

But scientific research done at the Brain and Development Research Center in the Netherlands, and in the UK at University College London has revealed that our brains aren't fully developed until the age of 25.

"The actual concept of adolescence that we carry around in our heads these days is something that was formed largely in the late 19th and early 20th century," according to Paula Fass, a history professor at the University of California.

"Today our view of adolescence has a different kind of scientific underpinning because we have equipment and things available to us to look into brain development that at the time you had to hypothesize about."

