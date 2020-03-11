Intelligence Squared

Wednesday, March 18 at 2:00 pm

Anti-Zionism Is the New Anti-Semitism

Zionism — the belief that the Jewish people have a right to statehood in Israel — has been debated for decades. But recently, the Trump administration has publicly championed the Zionist cause and defended the U.S.-Israel special relationship. Simultaneously, the progressive left has become increasingly vocal in condemning Israel's actions. Zionism’s modern-day opponents argue that their concerns about Israel — particularly regarding Palestinian rights and sovereignty — are legitimate. But Zionism's proponents argue that Jews have a political claim to self-determination within their ancestral borders, and that, against the backdrop of increased anti-Semitic violence around the world, anti-Zionism is thinly veiled anti-Semitism. Is anti-Zionism the new anti-Semitism?

Debaters:

Bret Stephens

Op-Ed Columnist, New York Times

Bret Stephens is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, and a senior political contributor at NBC. He has addressed and denounced anti-Semitism in the U.S. and abroad, emerging as a leading voice on the international stage defending Zionism today. He previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and before that was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post.

Einat Wilf

Former Member, Israeli Parliament

Einat Wilf was a member of the Israeli Parliament from 2010-2013, representing the Labor and Independence parties. She is a leading intellectual on matters of foreign policy, economics, education, Israel, and the Jewish people. Wilf co-authored the forthcoming book “The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace.”

Peter Beinart

Journalist & Author, “The Crisis of Zionism”

Peter Beinart is a columnist, professor of journalism and political science at the City University of New York, and the author of three books, including “The Crisis of Zionism.” An editor-at-large of the Jewish Currents, Beinart has written for Time, The New York Times, and The New York Review of Books, among other periodicals. He is currently a contributor to The Atlantic, a political commentator for CNN, and a senior fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace.

Yousef Munayyer

Executive Director, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights

Yousef Munayyer is a political analyst, writer, and executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR). Prior to joining USCPR, he was the executive director of the Jerusalem Fund and Palestine Center and served as a policy analyst for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

To listen to the audio of “Anti-Zionism Is the New Anti-Semitism” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.