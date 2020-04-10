Hard Questions, Real Answers - COVID-19 and the Economy

Wednesday, April 15 at 2:00 pm

As hundreds of thousands of workers lose their jobs and companies face an uncertain future, we'll focus on the big-picture: the economy. Marketplace Correspondent and Host Sabri Ben-Achour and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari will take your questions about what this downturn means for average American families, whether Congress is doing enough, and what the economy will look like on the other side.

Listener calls will be taken as live only, not pre-recorded. Call-in number: 800-242-2828