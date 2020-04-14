Hard Questions, Real Answers - COVID-19 and the Economy

Tuesday, April 14 at 2:00 pm

COVID-19 has brought a deluge of troubling economic news even as many Americans have only a small "rainy day" fund to see them through. This national call-in show features Marketplace Correspondent and Host Kimberly Adams and a personal finance expert. Kimberly is based in D.C. at the heart of the political decision making around COVID-19, and can discuss the resources at people's disposal and the impacts on local economies. Alongside Kimberly, our personal finance guest can tackle your questions about how to pay your student loans, make your mortgage payments and manage your money in a time like this.

Listener calls will be taken as live only, not pre-recorded. Call-in number: 800-242-2828