Monday, May 25 at 2:00 pm

The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008

More than a decade ago, Lehman Brothers collapsed, and the world witnessed one of the worst financial crises in global history. In January 2019, Intelligence Squared U.S. hosted a debate on the motion “Ten Years After the Global Financial Crisis, the System Is Safer,” to assess how resilient markets would be in the future. With the emergence of a global pandemic, this has put the debater’s arguments to the ultimate test – whose claims have been vindicated by this unprecedented event?

John Donvan is joined by two IQ2 alumni – a top Obama administration economic advisor, Jason Furman, and chair of the editorial board and editor-at-large (U.S.) of the Financial Times, Gillian Tett – to debate whether the global financial system was better prepared for this pandemic after the 2008 financial crash.

Debaters:

Jason Furman

Former Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers

Jason Furman was one of President Obama’s top economic advisors and served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers from 2013 to 2017. Furman is professor of the practice of economic policy at Harvard Kennedy School and a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Gillian Tett

Editor-at-Large, Financial Times (U.S.)

Gillian Tett is chair of the editorial board and editor-at-large (U.S.) of the Financial Times, where she oversees global coverage of the financial markets. An award-winning journalist and best-selling author, Tett is also the co-founder of “Moral Money,” a twice-weekly newsletter on socially responsible business. Her most recent book, “The Silo Effect,” analyzes the financial system through the lens of cultural anthropology.

To listen to the audio of “The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.