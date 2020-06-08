Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing

Monday, June 8 at 2:00 pm

Governor Janet Mills will unveil the administration’s proposal to protect the health and safety of Maine people and visitors during this tourism season. Commissioner Heather Johnson of the Department of Economic and Community Development, Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will join Governor Mills remotely to brief the media on Maine’s public health response to COVID-19 and answer questions.