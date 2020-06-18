Intelligence Squared

Thursday, June 18 at 2:00 pm

Coronavirus Will Reshape the World Order in China's Favor

How might coronavirus reshape geopolitics? For some, the answer is clear: China is on the rise. While Washington embraces “America First” and abdicates its global leadership role, they argue, Beijing is stepping up to fill the void. By providing material assistance to struggling nations, organizing world leaders, and trumpeting its own virus response, China is vying for power and influence. But others see a global future where Beijing’s standing is diminished, not bolstered. They argue the Chinese Communist Party’s mismanagement and lack of transparency around the virus will spark lasting mistrust and condemnation from friends and foes alike. Meanwhile, they say, an economic slowdown coupled with domestic unrest around lockdown policies will challenge Xi Jinping’s authority at home and abroad.

Debaters:

Kurt M. Campbell

CEO, The Asia Group & Former Diplomat

Kurt M. Campbell is the CEO of The Asia Group and the former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Widely credited as an architect of the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia,” Campbell is the co-founder of the Center for a New American Security and former director of the Aspen Strategy Group.

Kishore Mahbubani

Former President, UN Security Council & Author, "Has China Won?"

Kishore Mahbubani is an academic and former Singaporean diplomat. He previously served as president of the United Nations Security Council and is a distinguished fellow at the National University of Singapore's Asia Research Institute. His latest book, released in March, is titled, “Has China Won? The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy.”

Minxin Pei

Scholar & Author, "China's Crony Capitalism"

Minxin Pei is an expert on U.S.-Asia relations and the author of “China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Delay.” He is currently a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.

Susan Thornton

Senior Fellow, Yale's Paul Tsai China Center & Former Diplomat

Susan Thornton is an American diplomat who spent more than 28 years at the State Department, focusing on East and Central Asia. In 2018, she retired as Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. She is now a visiting professor at Yale Law and a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center.

John Donvan

Host and Moderator

To listen to the audio of “Coronavirus Will Reshape the World Order in China's Favor” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.