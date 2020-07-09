Commonwealth Club Of California

Wednesday, July 15 at 2:00 pm

Parenting in Support of Black Lives: How to Build a Just Future for Kids

In 2020, exploring the harsh complexities of racism and systemic injustice is still a painful task for most adults, but how do our children process these concepts? How should we have these difficult conversations with our children, and how can we make sure that they feel empowered to change society as they grow?

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith join INFORUM to teach us how. Kendi is a New York Times best-selling author, an acclaimed academic and a leading voice on racial justice in America. His newest work is a children’s book titled Antiracist Baby, and in it he uses playful images and straightforward language to introduce complicated topics like power, racial disparity and antiracism for readers of all ages. Briscoe-Smith is a child psychologist and the director of diversity, equity and inclusion with the Wright Institute Clinical Program. Much of her work focuses on trauma and how children understand race.

This conversation will be moderated by Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author behind the critically-acclaimed and award-winning memoir Real American, a book about growing up Black and biracial in white spaces. Together, these experts will explain how we can help future generations understand the true meaning of equality and also give them the tools necessary to fight for it.

Speakers:

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

Ph.D., Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research; Professor of History and International Relations, American University; Author, Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, The Black Campus Movement, How to Be an Antiracist and Antiracist Baby

Allison Briscoe-Smith

Ph.D., Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Wright Institute Clinical Program

Julie Lythcott-Haims

Author, Real American and How to Raise an Adult—Moderator

To listen to the audio of “Parenting in Support of Black Lives: How to Build a Just Future for Kids” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.