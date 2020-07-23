Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 pm

Real Talk: Racism And Climate

The national uprising ignited by the murder of George Floyd has cast a spotlight on the country’s embedded, institutional racism, including the fraught relationship between environmentalism and communities of color. Air pollution, severe weather and the economic upheaval brought on by climate change impacts black and minority communities first and worst, yet their voices are often left out of policy responses and market solutions.

How can we amplify and advocate for leaders of color in the fight against climate change? What can allies do to create a green movement that is inclusive and actively anti-racist? Join us for a conversation with Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice at the National Wildlife Federation, Robert Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University and winner of the 2019 Stephen Schneider Award for Outstanding Climate Science Communication, and Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights for America.

Speakers:

Mustafa Santiago Ali

Vice President of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation

Robert Bullard

Distinguished Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy, Texas Southern University

Glynda Carr

CEO and Co-Founder, Higher Heights for America

Greg Dalton

Host, Climate One

To listen to the audio of “Real Talk: Racism And Climate” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.